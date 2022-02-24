‘Will Respond in a Decisive Way’: Joe Biden After Putin’s Military Op in Ukraine

Meanwhile, in the backdrop of powerful explosions being heard across Kyiv and eastern Ukraine, the country's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba declared that Putin had begun an "all-out invasion of Ukraine," calling it a "war of aggression."

Kuleba added, "Ukraine will defend itself and will win. Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

Pleading the world to "act immediately," he demanded "devastating and swift sanctions on Russia NOW. Fully isolate Russia by all means, in all formats. Weapons, equipment for Ukraine. Financial and Humanitarian assistance. Future of Europe and the world is at stake (sic)."