Russia's Putin Launches ‘Military Op’ in Ukraine, 'Premeditated War' Says Biden
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday, 24 February, calling on Ukraine military to "lay down its arms", in what could be the beginning of an all-out invasion of Ukraine.
While lawmakers in Ukraine have approved a nationwide state of emergency as fears over a Russian invasion continue to grow, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier said that Russia could start "a major war in Europe" in the coming days.
The parliament had approved Zelensky’s decree that imposes the emergency measure for 30 days starting Thursday, allowing authorities to impose restrictions on movement, ban political parties, and organisations in the interests of national security and public order.
Waiting for an allout invasion, Zelensky stated that it was up to Russians to oppose the attack.
Putin has blamed NATO for "pumping modern weapons and ammunition" into Ukraine and warned against Ukraine joining NATO, a move it feels brings Western Europe closer to the Russian borders
Both NATO and Ukraine have rejected this demand
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday said that as a long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appeared imminent, he would stop the approval process of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, in view of the crisis
The UK had announced a series of sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, including on five banks that have had their assets frozen, along with three Russian billionaires - who will also be hit with UK travel bans
Explosion Heard in Eastern Ukraine
After the announcement, an explosion was heard in Kyiv and Mariupol in eastern Ukraine.
Meanwhile, oil prices break $100 on Russian 'military operation' in Ukraine.
‘Anyone Who Interferes Will Face Consequences Never Face Before’: Vladimir Putin
After launching a "military operation" in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin, said, "Our plans (of special military operation) in Ukraine do not include occupying Ukrainian territory. We will aim at demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine."
He warned,
"Anyone who tries to interfere with us, or even more so, to create threats for our country and our people, must know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences as you have never before experienced in your history."Vladimir Putin
‘Will Respond in a United and Decisive Way’: US President Joe Biden
Responding to the the Russian "military operation" launched in Ukraine, United States President Joe Biden said, "Prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."
He added, "Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring. The US and its allies will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable."
"I'll be monitoring the situation from White House this evening and get regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I'll meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning... We'll coordinate with our NATO allies."US President Joe Biden
Ukraine Restricts Civilian Flights in Its Airspace
Civilian flights have been restricted in Ukrainian airspace "due to potential hazard for civil aviation", according to a NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) issued to airmen on Thursday after a conflict monitor zone increased the risk to ‘do not fly’, Reuters reported.
Air India’s second special flight AI-1947 had left for Ukraine’s Boryspil on Thursday morning.
