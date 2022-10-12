Wrecked Syria, Now Leads Russia’s Attack on Ukraine: Who Is General Surovikin?

Surovikin’s Russian forces struck homes, schools, healthcare facilities, and markets – essentially the places where people live and work.

On Monday morning, two days after being appointed as the first overall commander of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine, Surovikin was quick to bring his violent Syria playbook to Kyiv, with a barrage of “precision missile strikes” against civilian targets, which included major road junctions near a university and a children’s playground in a park.

A a former defence ministry official who has worked with the general said, “I am not surprised to see what is happening this morning in Kyiv. Surovikin is absolutely ruthless with little disregard for human life.”

“I am afraid his hands will be completely covered in Ukrainian blood,” the official told The Guardian.