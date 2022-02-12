'Important To Remain Calm': Ukraine's Message Amid Russian Invasion Threat

Ukraine, currently under threat of a Russian invasion, urged its people on Saturday, 12 February, to avoid panicking in the face of imminent danger.

"At the moment, it is critically important to remain calm, to consolidate inside the country, to avoid destabilising actions and those that sow panic," the foreign ministry mentioned in a statement, reported AFP.

The East-European country uploaded, on their main tourism website, a new slogan that said, "Keep calm and visit Ukraine."

The message from Ukraine came after US warned its citizens not to travel to the country. The US on Friday warned of a "very distinct possibility" of a Russian invasion of Ukraine in the near future.

The warning included the likelihood of a potentially overwhelming attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

US citizens have been asked to leave the country and the US has promised to hit Russia with massive sanctions in case of an invasion.