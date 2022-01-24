US Asks Diplomats' Families to Leave Ukraine, Warns Russia Against Attack
Dependents of staffers in Kyiv could leave Ukraine at the expense of the US government.
The US government has ordered the families of its staff at the US embassy in Ukraine to leave the country amid prospects and fears over an invasion of the country by Russia.
Dependents of staffers in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, along with non-essential embassy staff could leave Ukraine at the expense of the US government, according to an announcement by the Department of State.
Additionally, "military action by Russia could come at any time" and "officials will not be in a position to evacuate American citizens in such a contingency, so US citizens currently present in Ukraine should plan accordingly", the US Embassy said in a statement.
'Swift, Severe and United Response'
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the US and its allies (NATO nations) will give a "swift, severe and united response" if the Russian invasion of Ukraine end up happening.
His statements comes at a time when Russian ships, tanks and troops are on the move along the Ukrainian border.
While talking on the CBS show FaceTheNation on Sunday, 23 January, Blinken added that Putin must choose between the "preferred path of diplomacy and dialogue” or "Russian aggression and massive consequences".
"We’ve been very clear that if there is any further Russian aggression in terms of sending Russian forces into Ukraine, there will be a swift, severe and united response from the United States and Europe," he added.
Britain's Revelations
To add another plot twist, Britain announced on Saturday that its intelligence has exposed evidence of a sinister Russian plot to install a puppet regime in Kyiv loyal to Moscow.
The British Foreign Office listed five Ukrainian politicians who allegedly had links with the FSB (Russian intelligence).
"Some of these have contact with Russian intelligence officers currently involved in the planning for an attack," British intel claimed, The Guardian reported.
Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to "ramp up pressure on Russia".
A detailed understanding of the tensions between Ukraine, Russia, NATO, and the US can be found here.
(With inputs from FT, CBS, and The Guardian)
