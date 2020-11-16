UK PM Boris Johnson in Quarantine After MP Tests COVID-Positive

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson was contacted by NHS Test and Trace on Sunday, 15 November, after Ashfield MP Lee Anderson tested positive for COVID-19. The PM is in self-isolation in Downing Street but is currently asymptomatic.

"He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic," a spokesman for Johnson, who was hospitalised with COVID-19 in March, told the BBC.