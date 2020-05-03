UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have named their newborn son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas, partly as a tribute to the doctors who helped the PM battle the deadly COVID-19 virus.Symonds gave birth to a boy on Wednesday, 29 April.She took to Instagram on Saturday, 2 May, to convey the news. Their son’s name is a mixture of both Symonds and Johnson’s grandfathers’ names – Wilfred from Johnson's grandfather, and Lawrie from Symond’s grandfather.The addition of Nicholas was a hat-tip to Nick Price and Nick Hart, the two doctors who helped save Johnson's life at St Thomas' hospital last month.Symonds had also shown early symptoms of the disease, but recovered without any difficulty.In an interview with The Sun newspaper Johnson spoke about battling the deadly virus. He said, “It was a tough old moment, I won’t deny it. They had a strategy to deal with a ‘death of Stalin’-type scenario.”He added,“I was not in particularly brilliant shape and I was aware there were contingency plans in place.”Boris Johnson, UK Prime MinisterJohnson also talks about how he was given ‘litres and litres’ of oxygen, to keep him going. “How am I going to get out of this? It was hard to believe that in just a few days my health had deteriorated to this extent. I remember feeling frustrated. I couldn’t understand why I wasn’t getting better,” Johnson told The Sun.He added that his recovery should be credited to the wonderful care given by the staff at the St Thomas' hospital. Johnson has repeatedly acknowledged their immense contribution to his getting better.(With inputs from The Sun) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)