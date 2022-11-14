With Twitter Chaos and FTX Going Bankrupt, Trust in Digital Tech Hits New Low

November 2022 will go down as a pivotal month in the history of contemporary technology.

Twitter, the small but influential social media network, is imploding under the leadership of Elon Musk as other leading tech companies start mass layoffs.

The FTX crypto exchange, once considered a stable titan in the cryptocurrency market, has filed for bankruptcy and its eccentric founder has stepped down after failing to find $8 billion to keep the exchange afloat (and maybe even avoid jail time).