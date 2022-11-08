Twitter Layoffs, Paid Ticks: Will Elon Musk Get A Taste of His Own Medicine?

Repeat after me: There is no such thing as a free lunch.

It may be fashionable to flay, criticise and lampoon Elon Musk after his bull-in-a-china-shop act on taking over Twitter Inc, and the last word on whether his public coup is successful or not may be months away. But it all depends on who you are talking to, what success is, and what yardstick you use. One thing is is clear: You are accountable to shareholders in corporate life.