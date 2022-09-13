Indian Citizen in US Pleads Guilty to Crypto Insider Trading in First-Ever Case

A 26-year-old Indian citizen has pleaded guilty in the first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in the US, in which he along with his brother and their Indian-American friend made ill-gotten profits totalling over a million dollars.

Nikhil Wahi, a citizen of India and residing in Seattle, on Monday, 12 September, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and wire fraud in connection with a scheme to commit insider trading in cryptocurrency assets by using confidential Coinbase information about which crypto assets were scheduled to be listed on Coinbase's exchanges.