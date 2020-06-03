China has reacted strongly after US President Donald Trump announced his plans to invite India, Russia, Australia and South Korea to the G7 summit on Tuesday, 2 June, as per a report by PTI.China has said that attempts made by them to draw a ‘small circle’ against Beijing will be ‘doomed to fail’, the report said.The G7 comprises the top seven developed economies of the world – US, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada. The Heads of States meet each year to discuss important issues like climate change, the economy and global governance.Trump Postpones G7 Summit Till September, Hints at Inviting IndiaTrump has postponed the summit till September, and has asked for more nations to be added to the ‘bloc’ including India and three other nations to the group of top economies.The PTI report also states Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian reaction’s to this. He told a media outlet, “China believes all international organisations and conferences should be conducive to mutual trust between countries to upholding multilateralism, promoting world peace and development.”He added, “We believe this is the role of the overwhelming majority of the countries in the world. Any attempts to seek a small circle against China is doomed to fail and is unpopular.”This announcement comes at a time when Trump is actively trying to isolate Beijing through measures like having a curb on Chinese students above undergraduate level, pulling the US out of the World Health Organisation, by pointing out its links to China.(With inputs from PTI)PM Modi Speaks to Trump: Indo-China Tensions, US Unrest Discussed We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.