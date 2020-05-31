US President Donald Trump has announced that he would postpone the G7 Summit until September.Calling G7 “a very outdated group of countries,” Trump also told reporters on Saturday that he would like to invite Russia, South Korea, Australia, and India to join the summit, reports Xinhua news agency.The announcement about postponing the G7 Summit came after it was announced that German Chancellor Angela Merkel would not attend the summit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The time, venue, and format of this year’s G7 summit have been in a constant state of change.The White House said in March that the summit, originally scheduled to take place at Camp David in June, was cancelled due to COVID-19 and leaders would have a video-conference instead.Last week, Trump suggested reconvening the summit in-person at Camp David “on the same or similar date”.Officials said earlier this week that the summit was planned to be held at the White House near the end of June.G7 Agrees China Spreading Coronavirus Disinformation: Mike Pompeo