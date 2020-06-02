Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation on Tuesday, 2 June, with United States President Donald Trump, and discussed the unrest in US since the death of George Floyd, as well as tensions at the Indo-China border, among other things.Trump has also extended an invitation to PM Modi to attend the next G-7 Summit to be held in USA.“Trump also spoke about US Presidency of the Group of Seven, and conveyed his desire to expand ambit of grouping beyond existing membership, to include other important countries, including India,” said PMO.Modi commended Trump for his creative and far-sighted approach, acknowledging the fact that such an expanded forum would be in keeping with emerging realities of post-COVID world, the PMO said, reported ANI. He said India would be happy to work with US and other countries to ensure the success of the proposed summit.The PMO stated that Modi also expressed concern regarding the ongoing civil disturbances in the US, and conveyed his best wishes for an early resolution of the situation.Both of them also exchanged views on other topical issues, such as the COVID-19 situation in the two countries, the situation on the India-China border, and the need for reforms in the World Health Organisation (WHO).‘Domestic Terror’: Trump Warns Floyd Protesters of Military Action