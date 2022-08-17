US President Joe Biden Signs Landmark Climate Change and Health Legislation

United States President Joe Biden signed The Inflation Reduction Act, 2022 into law on Tuesday, 16 August, signifying a victory for the Democratic party ahead of midterm polls.

It was passed by both the House and Senate along partisan lines.

Termed one of the "most significant laws in US history" by the president, the legislation allocates funds worth $740 billion to reduce deficit, cut down carbon emissions, and extend subsidies for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

Addressing a gathering of officials at the White House, Biden added, "With this law, the American people won and the special interests lost," adding that "for a while people doubted whether any of that was going to happen, but we are in a season of substance," CNN quoted.

Meanwhile, a White House statement noted: