US Senate Passes $430 Billion Bill To Fight Climate Change, Cut Drug Costs

In a major victory for Democrats, the United States (US) Senate on Sunday, 7 August, passed a bill intended to fight climate change, lower drug prices, and raise some corporate taxes.

The Inflation Reduction Act was passed after a 27-hour weekend session. "This bill is a major step forward in Democrats' fight to put #PeopleOverPolitics: lowering kitchen table costs, reducing the cost of health care, creating jobs and addressing the climate crisis," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted.

"By defending America’s energy security and reducing carbon pollution by nearly 40 percent by the end of the decade, it will slash energy costs and help save the planet," Pelosi said.