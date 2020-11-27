Sikh Schoolboy in UK Attacked By Schoolmates in ‘Hate Crime’

Charlton School in Telford, Shropshire, told Daily Mail UK that the students involved were from their school, and the incident happened after school on 13 November.

According to BBC, the school said it had 'taken swift, immediate and appropriate action, including sanctions and targeted intervention for the perpetrators'.

"A police investigation is ongoing, and we are co-operating fully,” the statement from the school reportedly added.

“Although this incident did not take place during the normal hours of the school day, we have taken full responsibility for working with all students involved, and the wider school community, to prevent any further such incident from occurring,” said the school to Daily Mail UK, saying that they are fully cooperating with the police.