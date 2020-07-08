Sikhs Deliver 1,325 Meals To Melbourne Residents in Lockdown
Melbourne's public housing towers have suddenly been put under a strict COVID lockdown.
Sikh Community Australia has been incredibly active amid the COVID pandemic. Ever since March, they have been out and about delivering meals to needy locals in Melbourne.
Recently on 5 July, the Community distributed 1,325 meals to public housing towers in Melbourne who were suddenly sent into lockdown.
Melbourne's public housing towers have suddenly been put under a strict lockdown with police officers guarding the buildings. Reports have described it as a very "prison" like situation.
On Sunday, Sikh Volunteers Australia took to their Facebook page to share that they had distributed 1,325 free meals, which have all been funded by donations, to Flemington and Kensington towers. The post read, "With the help and coordination of Victorian Department of Health & Human Services and Victoria Police today we were able to served 1325 meals in Kensington/Flemington commission houses. Thank you everyone for your kind support."
Here's a vide of the members preparing food for the public housing tower residents.
A table has been set up outside these towers where residents can come and pick up free hot vegetarian meals after they get themselves tested for COVID. The volunteers take all necessary precautions and do not come in contact with any of the residents. The Sikh Community Australia was founded in 2017 and has been known to lend a helping hand to the needy in times of crisis.
Recently, there has been a surge in COVID cases in Australia. In Melbourne, currently 500 police officers are guarding the Flemington public housing estate where almost 3,000 residents stay.
(With inputs from Huffington Post)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.