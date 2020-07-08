Sikhs Deliver 1,325 Meals To Melbourne Residents in Lockdown

A table has been set up outside these towers where residents can come and pick up free hot vegetarian meals after they get themselves tested for COVID. The volunteers take all necessary precautions and do not come in contact with any of the residents. The Sikh Community Australia was founded in 2017 and has been known to lend a helping hand to the needy in times of crisis.

Recently, there has been a surge in COVID cases in Australia. In Melbourne, currently 500 police officers are guarding the Flemington public housing estate where almost 3,000 residents stay.

(With inputs from Huffington Post)