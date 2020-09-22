‘Are You Taliban?’: Sikh Taxi Driver ‘Assaulted’ by 4 Men in UK

A Punjab-born Sikh taxi driver has said that four white men assaulted him in Berkshire, England, and asked if he was a member of the Taliban militant group.

Vaneet Singh (41), from Tilehurst suburb of Reading town, believes the four accused could have been Scottish or Irish. Singh, who has been left bruised and battered after the incident, told the police that the men also stuck drugs up his nose, vandalised his taxi and tried to pull his turban off.

One of them had asked to be dropped in nearby Bramley after all four were picked up from a casino in Berkshire.

“After he got out, he came up to my window holding a black box of substance which I think was cannabis. He asked me to try it and I said it was against my religion and then he lifted up my face mask and forced it up my nose. It left me feeling intoxicated,” Singh said.