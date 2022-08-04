'Hit by Cyber Attacks,' Says Taiwan; China Begins Military Drills Around Island

Meanwhile, China began large-scale military sea and air drills around Taiwan at around noon on Thursday.

Its military flexing began on Tuesday night immediately after Pelosi's arrival. Economic sanctions against Taiwan were also announced.

The European Union (EU), meanwhile, criticised China's military drills. "There is no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait. It is normal and routine for legislators from our countries to travel internationally," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) also warned that volatility in the region could lead to "miscalculation, serious confrontation, open conflicts and unpredictable consequences among major powers."

So has Paraguay. "Paraguay expresses its solidarity with the Republic of China (Taiwan) in the context of the threats it has been subjected to," President Mario Abdo Benítez wrote on Twitter.

Taiwan Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-Chen told the media on Thursday that the government was expecting an increase in "psychological warfare" in the next few days.

