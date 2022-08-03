After Nancy Pelosi’s Visit, 27 Chinese Jets Enter Taiwan’s Air Defence Zone

A day after the United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan late on Tuesday, 2 August, Taipei has alleged that a total of 27 Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan's air defence zone on Wednesday, reported AFP.

The Defence Ministry tweeted, “27 PLA aircraft... entered the surrounding area of (Republic of China) on August 3, 2022.”

Responding to the allegations, China said that they were "necessary and just" military drills in the seas just off Taiwan's coast, some of the world's busiest waterways.

Beijing's foreign ministry said,