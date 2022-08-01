Why Nancy Pelosi's Likely Taiwan Trip Is Turning Up the Heat Between US & China

Those were the words used by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian who had given a similar warning last week, claiming that his country will take "firm and resolute measures" if Pelosi's trip happens and "and the US will be responsible for all of the serious consequences."

Do remember that the US government does not formally recognise Taiwan, and even President Joe Biden has said the US military does not think that the House Speaker's visit to Taiwan is "a good idea right now."

What is going on here? Why are the Chinese so upset about the prospect of the US government's 'No. 3' visiting Taiwan?