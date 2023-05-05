Ahead of PM Modi's Visit to Australia, Swaminarayan Temple Vandalised in Sydney

On Friday, 5 May, the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Swaminarayan temple in Australia’s Sydney was vandalised by allegedly pro-Khalistani supporters, according to New South Wales (NSW) police.

Australia Today reported that the temple management found graffiti painted across its front wall which read “Declare Modi Terrorist (BBC).” The perpetrators also allegedly left a Khalistan flag hanging on the temple gate. The incident took place in Sydney’s western suburb Rosehill.

This has come weeks ahead of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Australia on May 23, where he will attend the Quad Leaders’ Summit.

As per reports, the incident was brought to the attention of the police by the temple management at 7 am. The management provided purported CCTV footage of the attack to the police.

Later in the day, The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha released a statement on its website appealing for peace. It read: