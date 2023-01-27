'Can't Suppress Truth': Detained Jamia Students Slam Police Action Over BBC Docu

"I was chased around the campus by the guards. Finally, one female student stopped me and the guards caught on and pushed me against the wall," alleged Nivedya, one of the seven students of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university who was detained by the Delhi police on Wednesday, 25 January.

The vice president of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and an MA Convergent Journalism student of JMI's AJK Mass Communication and Research Centre (MCRC), Nivedya was detained after the SFI planned to screen the first part of the controversial BBC documentary titled 'India: The Modi Question,' which recounts the events of the 2002 riots in Gujarat.

Nine other students – Dibya Jyoti Tripathi, vice-president of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Nivedya, vice-president of Students' Federation of India (SFI), Abhiram and Tejas, students of Jamia and SFI Unit members, Azeez, NS Abdul Hammed, Adham Pr, Lubaib Basher and Anshul Singh – were also detained on Wednesday from outside the JMI campus. While Nivedya was released the same day, the others were released on Thursday.