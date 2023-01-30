Khalistan Supporters, Pro-India Crowd Clash at SFJ Referendum Rally in Melbourne
The scuffle broke out at a Khalistan Referendum event organised by the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).
A scuffle broke out between two groups in Australia's Melbourne on Sunday, 29 January, during a rally organised by the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice. The Khalistan supporters clashed with people carrying the Indian flag who were opposing the Khalistan Referendum event being held at Federation Square in Melbourne.
Police said two scuffles broke out, one at about 12.45 pm and the other at about 4.30 pm, on Sunday. Police used pepper spray to break the scuffle and separate the fighting men.
Local media reported that counter-protests by a group carrying Indian tricolours at the site where the "referendum" was being held led to arguments and then clashes. A report by The Age said that a group of pro-India supporters waving national flags arrived at the voting site in Federation Square, leading to scuffles.
Victoria Police quickly responded to separate and disperse the crowd, and arrested two people - a 34-year-old man and a 39-year-old man - who were issued with a penalty notice for riotous behaviour.
At least two people were injured in the scuffle. While one man suffered a laceration to his head, another man was identified with a hand injury. The pair were treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics for what was believed to be minor injuries, the police said in a statement to The Quint.
Khalistan Rally
The scuffle broke out at a Khalistan Referendum event organised by Sikhs For Justice. Those attending the rally were asked to answer yes or no to the referendum question, “Should Indian-governed Punjab be an independent country?"
Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a separatist group formed in the US in 2007, campaigns for a separate homeland for Sikhs – “Khalistan” – in Punjab, and has been holding "referendum" to gather support.
The group has been banned in India under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act).
Rising Tensions Within Indian Diaspora
The referendum came after weeks of tension within the Indian diaspora in Australia over the alleged vandalism of three temples in within a month.
The BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne, the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs, Victoria and the ISKCON temple in Melbourne were defaced by with anti-India graffiti earlier this month.
BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir temple in Melbourne’s Mill Park was vandalised with “anti-India graffiti” on 12 January. The police told The Quint that “offenders graffitied a temple in Heaths Court in the early hours of the morning with what appears to be political and racial slogans.”
Later, an act of vandalism was noticed at Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs on 16 January when the devotees came for 'darshan' as the three-day long "Thai Pongal" festival is being celebrated by the Tamil Hindu community.
“Police were made aware of the incident, on Wednesday 18 January, with the incident believed to have occurred sometime overnight between 15-16 January,” Victoria Police told The Quint, adding that the damage includes graffiti slogans of political nature.
Later on 23 January, the wall of the ISKCON temple in Melbourne was defaced with "Khalistan Zindabad” graffiti.
Pro-Khalistan Elements Stepping Up Activities: India
In a statement on 26 January, the High Commission of India in Canberra condemned the deeply "disturbing incidents of vandalisation."
"The frequency and impunity with which the vandals appear to be operating are alarming, as are the graffiti which include glorification of anti-Indian terrorists. These incidents are clear attempts to sow hatred and division among the peaceful multi-faith and multi-cultural Indian-Australian community."High Commission of India in Canberra
The Indian High Commission blamed pro-Khalistan elements, explicitly naming the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) group. The incidents, it said, signal that "pro-Khalistan elements are stepping up their activities in Australia, actively aided and abetted by members of proscribed terrorist organisations such as the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and other inimical agencies from outside Australia, have been evident for some time."
The high commission also shared its concerns with the Australian government. It had also raised the issue of the "so-called referendum" ahead of Sunday's event.
"It has been highlighted to the Australian Government to ensure the safety and security of members of the Indian community and their properties in Australia, and to not allow the use of Australian territory for activities detrimental to the territorial integrity, security and national interest of India," the Indian High Commission said.
