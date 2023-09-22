Surveilling Diplomats, Tip-Off from Allies: Behind Canada's Charge Against India

Meanwhile, the Canadian High Commission in India said that all of Canada's missions in India remain functional.

Security Fears on Both Sides:

The High Commission of Canada on Thursday said it expects India to provide for the security of its accredited diplomats and consular officers in India in light of the current environment where "tensions have heightened."

"In the context of respect for obligations under the Vienna conventions, we expect India to provide for the security of our accredited diplomats and consular officers in India, just as we are for theirs here," the High Commission added.

Meanwhile, the Indian MEA issued an advisory on Wednesday asking Indians in Canada to "exercise utmost caution" due to "growing anti-India activities" and “politically-condoned hate crimes”.

Both Sides Expel Diplomats:

Following Trudeau's comments, Canada expelled1997 Punjab cadre IPS Pawan Kumar Rai, who was posted at the Indian mission in Ottawa.

In return, India expelled Canadian diplomat and intelligence officer Olivier Sylvestre for "interference" in India's "internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities".

Sylvestere is a high-ranking intelligence officer in the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and top diplomat in India, The Quint has learnt.

Trudeau's Allegations:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday alleged the involvement of Indian government officials in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, alleged to be involved in separatist activities.

Trudeau said that Canadian security agencies had "credible" evidence that "agents of the Indian government" had assassinated Nijjar, who was a Canadian citizen.