India Suspends Visa Services for Canadians As Diplomatic Row

Amid heightened tensions between the two countries, Indian Visa services in Canada were suspended till further notice on Thursday, 21 September, the BLS India Visa Application Centre said quoting an "Important notice from Indian Mission."
"Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice. Please keep checking BLS website for further updates," the India Visa Application Center in Canada said.
The suspension comes after tensions between the two countries heightened after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday alleged the involvement of Indian government officials in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, alleged to be involved in separatist activities.
It also comes a day after the Indian Ministry of External Affairs issued an advisory on Wednesday asking Indians in Canada to "exercise utmost caution" due to "growing anti-India activities" and “politically-condoned hate crimes”.
The Quint reached out to the MEA, who refrained from commenting at the time being.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)