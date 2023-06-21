Won't Lecture Narendra Modi on Human Rights, Democracy: NSA Jake Sullivan

United States President Joe Biden is likely to bring up deterioration of democracy in India but he will not lecture Narendra Modi on the subject, Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor of the United States, told reporters on Tuesday, 20 June.

When the US sees challenges to the press and religious or other freedoms, "we make our views known" but "we do so in a way where we don't seek to lecture or assert that we don't have challenges ourselves," he further added.