G20 Summit: PM Modi to Meet Joe Biden, Sheikh Hasina for Bilateral Talks Today

What's on the agenda for talks with Biden?: Significant progress is anticipated on the GE jet engine deal, procurement of the MQ-9B predator drones, advancements in 5G and 6G spectrum, collaboration on critical and emerging technologies, as well as advancements in the civil nuclear sector, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

While Sullivan didn't confirm reports about a potential major rail deal between the US, India, and Arab countries to connect Gulf and other Arab nations, he emphasized the effort invested by the US in this initiative.

Regarding the possibility of a joint statement from G20 member countries, Sullivan expressed a willingness from the US to contribute. He noted that the outcome depends on whether every country steps up, acts responsibly, and engages constructively.

Delhi decks up for G20: Scores of world leaders, including United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Italian Prime Minister Italy Giorgia Meloni, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu landed in Delhi to a grand welcome.

The Summit is expected to witness participation from over 40 world leaders and heads of international bodies. Ahead of the summit, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant addressed a press conference and said, "PM Modi who is the leader of G20 India 2023 said that India's presidency should be ambitious, inclusive, decisive and action-oriented."