India Expels Top Canadian Diplomat in Tit-for-Tat Move Over Trudeau Govt Action

Hours after the Canadian government expelled a top Indian diplomat over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations against India regarding the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India has in a 'tit-for-tat' move expelled a top Canadian diplomat.

The expelled diplomat is Olivier Sylvestere, a high-ranking intelligence officer in the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and top diplomat in India, The Quint has learnt.

"The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned today and informed about the decision of the Government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India. The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"The decision reflects Government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities," it added.