Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Appointed To Helm Crucial Finance Ministry

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed to helm the crucial finance ministry, news agency AFP reported, quoting an official.

This comes amid an economic meltdown of a scale unseen since the country's financial crisis of 1948. Prices of essential commodities like rice, milk, and oil have skyrocketed.

The post of finance minister has been unstable since Basil Rajapaksa, the president's younger brother, was sacked in April. Following that, Ali Sabry, who was appointed as Sri Lanka's finance minister on 4 April, resigned after just one day in the Cabinet.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office on Wednesday, 25 May, announced that Wickremesinghe had taken the post, two weeks after he was invited to form a unity government following his predecessor's resignation.