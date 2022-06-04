A Country in Crisis, But So Much More: The Sri Lanka I Witnessed

The perception of the island country of Sri Lanka is usually stereotyped in the country's protracted civil war balanced by its natural splendour and holiness. More recently, the country has become a talking point for geopoliticians and economists alike. However, there is still a picture that remains usually unseen. I landed in Colombo on 24 March and stayed there till the end of April.

While the country's economy was swirling downwards, I was fortunate enough to learn the ancient dance form of Ves Natum in Kandy, live by the sea on the north-western coast, and find my way through one of the world's last rainforests. What I felt, saw, and heard may shine some light on an extraordinary people and their culture – at a time when they are facing one of the worst economic crises in the country's history.