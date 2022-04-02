Sri Lanka Imposes 36-Hour Nationwide Curfew Ahead of Sunday's Public Protest
The order came a day after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa invoked a state of emergency in Sri Lanka.
The Sri Lankan government on Saturday, 2 April, imposed a 36-hour island-wide curfew from Saturday evening to Monday morning ahead of the call for a massive public protest on Sunday, 3 April.
The government also deployed troops, backed by new powers, under a state of emergency to quell protests against the president and his close advisors and family members.
The order came a day after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa invoked a state of emergency following a violent attempt to storm his house.
Rajapaksa issued the "Extraordinary Gazette", declaring a public emergency. The president said he believed there was a "public emergency in Sri Lanka" that necessitated invoking the tough laws.
Under the new regulations, the president can change or suspend laws, authorise arrests and detentions, take possession of properties, and search any premises.
As per the latest data released on Friday, 1 April, inflation in Colombo hit 18.7 percent in March, whereas food inflation touched a record 30.1 percent.
(With inputs from IANS.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.