Sri Lanka Imposes 36-Hour Nationwide Curfew Ahead of Sunday's Public Protest

The Sri Lankan government on Saturday, 2 April, imposed a 36-hour island-wide curfew from Saturday evening to Monday morning ahead of the call for a massive public protest on Sunday, 3 April.

The government also deployed troops, backed by new powers, under a state of emergency to quell protests against the president and his close advisors and family members.

The order came a day after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa invoked a state of emergency following a violent attempt to storm his house.