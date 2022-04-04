Sri Lanka Crisis: Prez Asks Opposition to Join Unity Govt; Sacks Finance Min

As Sri Lanka faces its worst economic crisis, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday, 4 April, invited all political parties in the country to join a 'unity government' to find a solution as the nation sees increasing protests.

The president also sacked his brother and Sri Lanka Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa amid the economic crisis, reported news agency PTI.

A press release from the president's media division said that the current crisis is due to several economic and global factors and that as a leading democracy in Asia, Sri Lanka should address the issue within the framework of democracy itself.