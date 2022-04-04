Sri Lanka Crisis: Prez Asks Opposition to Join Unity Govt; Sacks Finance Min
The national crisis should be addressed within the framework of democracy itself, the government said.
As Sri Lanka faces its worst economic crisis, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday, 4 April, invited all political parties in the country to join a 'unity government' to find a solution as the nation sees increasing protests.
The president also sacked his brother and Sri Lanka Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa amid the economic crisis, reported news agency PTI.
A press release from the president's media division said that the current crisis is due to several economic and global factors and that as a leading democracy in Asia, Sri Lanka should address the issue within the framework of democracy itself.
Considering this a national need, the time has come to work together for the sake of all the citizens and future generations, the press release said.
Accordingly, the Sri Lankan President has invited all political parties representatives in Parliament to take up ministerial posts and work together.
On Sunday, the country's Cabinet ministers resigned en masse post a late-night meeting; however, Mahinda Rajapaksa will continue to remain prime minister.
The PM's son, Namal Rajapaksa, also resigned from the post of the Cabinet minister of youth and sports.
Following suit on Monday, Ajith Nivard Cabraal, Governor of Sri Lanka's Central Bank, also submitted his resignation to the president.
On Monday, trading halted on the Sri Lanka stock exchange after a plunge of 5.9 percent, reported news agency AFP.
(With inputs from AFP.)
