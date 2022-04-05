Sri Lanka Crisis: Finance Minister Ali Sabry Quits Just a Day After Appointment

Ali Sabry, who replaced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's brother Basil Rajapaksa as Sri Lanka's finance minister on Monday, 4 April, resigned on Tuesday after just one day in the Cabinet.

On Monday, Sabry joined the new Cabinet, along with Dinesh Gunawardena, Leader of the House, who was appointed education minister, while Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando was named highways minister. GL Peiris was once again appointed as the foreign affairs minister.

"After much reflection and deliberation, and taking into consideration the current situation I'm now of the view, for your Excellency to make suitable interim arrangement to navigate this unprecedented crisis... including the appointment of a new finance minster," he wrote to President Rajapaksa in a letter.