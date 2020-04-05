Rare Address by Queen Elizabeth II on COVID-19, Thanks Key Workers

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivered a special address for the UK and the Commonwealth on Sunday, 5 April, in which she invoked a war-time spirit of self-discipline and resolve amid the rising death toll and strict lockdown measures in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The 93-year-old British monarch and Head of the 54-member Commonwealth of nations which includes India, acknowledged the grief, pain and financial difficulties being faced the world over during this "time of disruption" and expressed the hope that the whole world was uniting in a common endeavour .

“I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge,” she said, in a four-minute speech recorded earlier this week at Windsor Castle.