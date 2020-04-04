AYUSH Min Says Ayurveda Cured Prince Charles; His Office Denies It

Earlier this week, after his seven-day self-isolation period ended on Monday, he recorded a message from his desk at his Birkhall home on Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral estate in Scotland.

He said, "Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus luckily with relatively mild symptoms, I now find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation.

"None of us can say when this will end, but it will end. Until it does, let us all try and live with hope and, with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come".

The royal was not bedridden with the virus as he continued to "work from home" through his illness.

His wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, had tested negative for the virus at the same time but remains in separate self-isolation within the same Scottish estate until early next week, as per the government's 14-day guidance.