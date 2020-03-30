COVID-19: Prince Charles out of Self-Isolation & ‘In Good Health’

Last week, the 71-year-old was reported to have displayed mild symptoms but otherwise remained in “good health”. Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, had also been tested but the result was negative.

The two were self-isolating for seven days in Balmoral Estate in Scotland, and Clarence House had maintained that it was “not possible to ascertain from who the prince caught the virus”.

Prince Charles had made international headlines as he switched to the non-contact ‘namaste’ as a form of greeting just as the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic.

The UK remains under a stay-at-home lockdown with strict social distancing rules in force as the death toll from the virus hit 1,228 and the number of confirmed cases pegged at 19,522.