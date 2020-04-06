Japan PM Shinzo Abe Proposes State of Emergency Over Coronavirus

A state of emergency, which falls far short of the strict lockdown measures seen elsewhere in the world, would be declared for Tokyo, Osaka, and five other prefectures, according to Abe.

Pressure has increased on the government to take fresh action as Tokyo announced a record 148 new cases on Sunday, with another 83 infections on Monday.

Abe added that the government would roll out a stimulus package worth around 108 trillion yen to cushion the damage to the world''s third-biggest economy.

"This is worth 20 per cent of GDP, an unprecedented scale," he said.

(Published in arrangement with PTI.)