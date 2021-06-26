George Floyd Murder Trial: ‘Sentence Not Based on Public Opinion’

A Minneapolis court on Friday, 25 June, sentenced former American policeman Derek Chauvin to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd that rocked the United States last year and triggered the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

A video of the police action that led to the death of Floyd, an African-American man, had gone viral on social media in May last year and had sparked global outrage with people coming out to protest against Floyd’s death.

The former cop was convicted in April this year after being found guilty on all charges against him.