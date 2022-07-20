Six-Time PM & Now Sri Lanka's New President: Ranil 'The Fox' Wickremesinghe

One just can't keep him out of the limelight.

Despite his failure to resolve the country's financial crisis, six-time prime minister of Sri Lanka and the incumbent acting president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, after unsuccessfully running for president twice in the past, was elected as the eighth executive president by the parliament on 20 July.

"I thank the Parliament for this honour," the 73-year-old was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters. "Our divisions are now over," he added in his address to the Parliament.