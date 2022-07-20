Sri Lanka To Hold Election for New President Today, 3 Candidates in the Fray

Sri Lanka is set to hold an election for a new president on Wednesday, 20 July, after weeks of a public uprising against former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country and resigned last week.

The island nation, which has been riddled with a politico-economic crisis, will be hosting a tripartite contest for the post of president. Parliamentarians will cast their votes through a secret ballot on Wednesday morning and the results are expected by late afternoon.

Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe is the front runner in the race. Wickremesinghe had been appointed as the acting president of Sri Lanka on 13 July, days after furious protests at his residence led him to announce his resignation as prime minister. He has served as the nation's PM six times in the past.

Wickremesinghe is said to have the support of the primary faction of Rajapaksas' Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party. The party enjoys a majority of 145 in the 225-member Parliament.