Biden Meets Queen Elizabeth, Says She Was ‘Very Gracious’
The Queen invited Joe and Jill Biden to the Windsor Castle following the G7 summit in Cornwall.
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Queen Elizabeth for a private meeting over tea at the Windsor Castle on Sunday, 13 June. The meeting was hosted post the conclusion of the G7 summit held in the southwestern English county of Cornwall.
Biden told the media that the Queen wanted to know about Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and that she reminded him of his mother, reported Reuters.
“I don’t think she’d be insulted but she reminded me of my mother, the look of her and just the generosity.”US President Joe Biden, as quoted by Reuters
The Bidens were received and greeted by Queen Elizabeth in the Quadrangle of the Castle, which has been a royal home for almost 1,000 years.
On the night of Friday, 11 June, the Queen held a reception for the G7 leaders and their spouses.
These have been the first high profile meetings hosted by Queen Elizabeth following the death of her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on 9 April 2021.
Joe and Jill Biden are the fourth president and first lady to be invited to Windsor Castle by Queen Elizabeth. Previously, the Trumps (2018), the Obamas (2016), George W Bush and his wife (2008), and the Reagans (1982) have all been received by her.
“I said I wish we could stay longer, maybe we could hold the cars up a minute, and stuff. Anyway, she was very gracious.”US President Joe Biden, as quoted by Reuters
