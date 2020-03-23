Queen Elizabeth Leaves Palace After Aide Tests COVID-19 Positive

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the reports but said that it was taking all necessary steps in light of the advisory in place for the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been rapidly spreading in the UK as the death toll rose to 233 on Saturday.

“We wouldn't comment on individual members of staff. In line with the appropriate guidance and our own processes, we have taken the necessary actions to protect all employees and people involved,” a palace spokesperson said.

There are some reports that the monarch is preparing to deliver a live television broadcast in the coming days as a morale boost for the public during the ongoing crisis, which has put Britain into a near shutdown with all social venues closed indefinitely and people advised to stay indoors and follow strict social distancing rules.