COVID-19: Lockdown in 75 Districts Including Delhi & Bengaluru

Seventy five districts where coronavirus cases were reported completely locked down as authorities undertook extraordinary measures to check the spread of the disease, while all inter-state buses, passenger trains and metro services have been suspended across the country till 31 March, reported PTI.

The decisions were taken at a high-level meeting of chief secretaries of all states and the cabinet secretary and the principal secretary to the prime minister.

The districts where lockdown is announced are from states that include Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. State governments will issue orders allowing only essential services to operate in these 75 districts with confirmed COVID-19 cases or casualties, a Union Home Ministry official said.