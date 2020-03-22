COVID-19: Delhi in Lockdown, Sec 144 Imposed Till 31 March
Delhi will be locked down in view of the growing coronavirus threat, from 6 am on 23 March, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced at a joint press conference with Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday.
The lockdown will continue till 12 midnight on March 31, Kejriwal said.
During the lockdown, no public transport will operate and Delhi's borders will be sealed but the essential services related to health, food, water and power supply will continue, he said.
Dairies, grocery shops, chemists and petrol pumps will remain open but persons associated with essential services will be allowed to go to their destinations during the lockdown, he said.
"We know people will face difficulties, but lockdown is necessary to contain the spread of coronavirus," the chief minister said. He also said six of the total cases reported in Delhi were locally transmitted.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces lockdown until 31 March in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, reports PTI. The Delhi Police on Sunday, 22 March, imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the national capital till 31 March in view of the coronavirus outbreak, banning protests and other gatherings.
Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code bans assembly of four or more people in one place. The order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava will come into effect from 9 pm on 22 March and will remain in force till 31 March.
According to the prohibitory orders assembly of any kind for demonstrations, processions or protests is banned. Any gathering -- social, cultural, political, religious, academic, sports, seminar or conference -- is also not allowed, the order stated.
Markets, Gatherings, Protests Banned
Weekly markets (except for vegetables, fruits and essential commodities), concerts, exhibitions, etc have been banned. Guided group tours conducted by various private tour operators are also prohibited, it said.
“Any individual suspected or confirmed with COVID-19 shall take measures for prevention or treatment that is home quarantine, institution quarantine, isolation or any such person shall cooperate to render assistance or comply with the directions of the surveillance personnel.”Order by Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava
Any person contravening prohibitory orders shall be punishable under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code, the order said.
Novel coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 341 on Sunday. Delhi has reported 27 cases so far, according to the Union Health Ministry.
