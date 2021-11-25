Peng Shuai Case & China's Propaganda Machine: Why Xi Doesn't Care What We Think

It used to at one point of time, but that was also the time when China needed foreign support.

According to Anne-Marie Brady, a professor at the University of Canterbury, right from the beginning of the post-Mao period, foreign propaganda was considered as an essential element in the modernisation and economic transformation of China.

In her book Marketing Dictatorship: Propaganda and Thought Work in Contemporary China, she argues that the Deng Xiaoping regime acknowledged that propaganda was required to "reconstruct China's international image as a constructive member of the international system, rather than a nation aimed at overthrowing that system. The more China opened up to the outside world, the more important foreign propaganda work became."

The policy of maintaining a positive image of China across the globe, or at least trying to do so, was carried forward by presidents Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, as is exemplified by their efforts to establish Confucius Institutes in universities all over the world and their launch in 2005 of the Annual World Forum on China Studies.

But now, under the aggressive administration of Xi Jinping, which is rapidly spreading its worldwide influence and posing a threat to the US' economic hegemony (it recently overtook the US as the world's richest nation), China doesn't seem to care about what the world thinks of it, because it doesn't need the world's help anymore.

As US President Joe Biden announced that he was considering a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympic Games in China in 2022 in protest against the human rights abuses in Xinjiang among other cases, Xinhua, China's state-owned news agency, has described boycott calls as a "distractions" and a "sheer illogical farce", The Washington Post reported.