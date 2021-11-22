Peng Shuai Says She Is Safe in Video Call With IOC President Thomas Bach

With concerns rising about Peng’s welfare since her post, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and various sporting organisations like the WTA called for more details about the player. On Sunday, Peng had a half-hour long video call with the IOC President Thomas Bach, where she said that she was safe and living in her house in Beijing.

During the call with Bach, the Chinese tennis player thanked the IOC for their concern.

"She explained that she is safe and well, living at her home in Beijing, but would like to have her privacy respected at this time," IOC statement said.

"That is why she prefers to spend her time with friends and family right now. Nevertheless, she will continue to be involved in tennis, the sport she loves so much."

The IOC, according to The Guardian, aren’t backing down from the stand that there needs to be a proper investigation into Peng’s allegations. The WTA too echoed the same.

“It was good to see Peng Shuai in recent videos, but they don’t alleviate or address the WTA’s concern about her wellbeing and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion,” a WTA spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

“This video does not change our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault, which is the issue that gave rise to our initial concern,” the IOC reportedly said.

WTA chairman Steve Simon told the BBC: "We cannot stand by compromises. This is a right and wrong issue."

Novak Djokovic backed that stance following his win over Cameron Norrie at the ATP Finals in Turin. He said: "It's important because this is horrifying. I mean, a person is missing.

"China is a huge country. It's a very important part of the world especially for the WTA. They have many tournaments there. I mean, this is necessary for us to take whatever action.

"I heard just now that the WTA is willing to pull out from China with all the tournaments unless this is resolved. I support it 100 per cent."