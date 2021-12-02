WTA Suspends All Tennis Tournaments in China Amidst Peng Shuai Controversy

Novak Djokovic, considered to be one the best players of this generation and the current world number 1 in the men's ATP rankings, and the cofounder of the Professional Tennis Players Association, said he fully backed the WTA’s move.

"We don’t have enough information and I think it’s a very bold, very courageous stance from WTA," The Guardian quoted him as saying.

Billie Jean King, an American former world No 1, who won 39 Grand Slam titles said that she applauded "Steve Simon and the WTA leadership for taking a strong stand on defending human rights in China and around the world."