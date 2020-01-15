‘Press India for Reversal of CAA, NRC’: US Senator to Mike Pompeo

A top US Senator has urged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to press the Indian government for a "swift reversal" of the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens to ensure the protection of human rights of all persons in the country regardless of their religion.

In a letter to Pompeo on Tuesday, 14 January Senator Bob Menendez, a Ranking Member of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, expressed concern over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the potential for the establishment of a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) in India.