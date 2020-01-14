CAA-NRC Protests Must Go On – But What About Kashmir?

This is what politics does or can do. This is what Shubhra’s art was meant for. To draw out the pain. To tell people in Kashmir they matter. That their being shut out was like the light going out of us all. On the day we fought, the day the temperature was 6 degrees in downtown Srinagar where O lived. Post the abrogation of 370, electricity had mysteriously become more erratic. Was this the winter? Was it the apathy or dejection of the state electricity board that didn’t see the point of fixing lines in the bitter cold when they weren’t sure if their jobs were secure in the new Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir?

O didn’t know. Except that night after night, when the temperature dropped to minus 2 and the electricity was mostly gone, the invertor gave out, the heating gave out. His sister’s six-month-old twins cried in the cold. There was no way to pump up water for a bath. This pattern had repeated itself over the months as it got colder and snow fell. Pretty snow for outsiders like me. Cruel snow when it took out the basics, like it had for O. Now his car was stuck. Shops were mostly shut. Getting a puncture repaired in the snow required Himalayan climber-type abilities, with most mechanics missing in action. As did buying bread.